Chubb Slams Sweep Of Opioid Defense Order For Rite Aid

By Jeff Montgomery (September 22, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A lower court ruling that Chubb must defend Rite Aid Corp. against Ohio county efforts to recover damages for their responses to the opioid epidemic is "at odds with the law and even at war with itself," an attorney for the insurer told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday. Jonathan D. Hacker of O'Melveny and Myers LLP, counsel to Chubb, told the full five-justice court that Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis' partial summary judgment decision incorrectly found in September 2020 that traditional liability insurers are on the hook to defend Rite Aid against county demands for opioid-related public expenses "even though...

