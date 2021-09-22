Fla. Businesses Push For Early Win In Tribal Gambling Suit

By Joyce Hanson (September 22, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Two Florida gambling businesses have urged a D.C. federal judge to grant them an early win in their suit seeking to block the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval of an online gambling compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, saying the deal is illegal. The businesses, Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room, argued on Tuesday that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland illegally supported online gambling including sports betting by gamblers who are not on Seminole tribal lands by allowing the approval of the tribal-state compact. According to the businesses, the plain text and policy of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act make it clear that Haaland's...

