Ill. Justices Weigh Ex-NFL Star's Bid To ID Alleged Defamers

By Celeste Bott (September 22, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Illinois Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned whether an internal investigation privilege asserted by an Exelon subsidiary unfairly kept a Pro Football Hall of Fame member who did business with the company from learning the identity of an employee who accused him of sexual harassment. During oral argument, Exelon subsidiary Constellation New Energy Inc. said former Chicago Bears player Richard Dent hasn't shown its investigation was improperly performed or that the statements about the alleged harassment were made in bad faith by the employee in question, a witness and by investigators. That means the identities of Persons A, B and C...

