Texas Panel Mulls Immunity In Whistleblower Suit Against AG

By Michelle Casady (September 22, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel was told during oral arguments Wednesday it should dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit against the state's attorney general by four of his former top aides who allege they were fired for reporting abuses of power on the ground that the attorney general is immune from the claims. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is fighting a March ruling by Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum allowing the lawsuit by four former top aides to proceed. James Blake Brickman, David Maxwell, J. Mark Penley and Ryan Vassar sued the office in November, alleging they were wrongly fired after...

