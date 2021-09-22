UK Focus On Int'l Data Transfers Shows Appetite For Reform

By Kate Brimsted and Tom Evans (September 22, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Changes are afoot for data protection regulation as the U.K. approaches the final quarter of its first year after Brexit. The legacy of membership in the European Union remains the defining feature of current U.K. legislation on data protection. However, there are signs that policymakers are impatient to press ahead with reforms to data regulation and in what U.K. Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden recently called "a new golden age of growth and innovation right across the U.K."[1] The recent U.K. launch of two significant public consultations illustrates this appetite for reform and signals changes to the country's...

