Flight Attendants Urge Justices To Deny Calif. Breaks Review

By Max Kutner (September 22, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should deny Virgin America Inc.'s bid to review whether a federal law regarding deregulation of airlines' prices, routes and services preempts California break requirements, flight attendants argued in a brief Wednesday, saying the airline misinterpreted the appellate ruling. In an opposition brief, the flight attendants said Virgin's petition incorrectly argued that a Ninth Circuit panel in its February ruling used the wrong standard for determining that the Airline Deregulation Act doesn't preempt generally applicable background rules, such as California's meal and rest break requirements. "The reason Virgin's petition invents and then attacks its straw man, rather than...

