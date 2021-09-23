Tribes, NCAI Tell 10th Circ. Feds Must Cover Health Costs

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 23, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A group of 19 federally recognized tribes and tribal organizations that run Indian Health Services facilities, along with the National Congress of American Indians and other groups, backed the Northern Arapaho Tribe's third-party health care cost appeal at the Tenth Circuit. The Northern Arapaho's $1.5 million suit is one of many challenging the federal government's refusal to cover third-party contract support costs, asserting that not reimbursing these costs violates the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. A Wyoming federal judge ruled in July that third-party costs related to health care funding are not covered under the tribe's health care contract with...

