North Carolina Developer Buys $63M Long Island City Site

By Charlie Innis (September 22, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Grubb Properties has purchased a site in Long Island City, Queens, for $63 million and plans to build a 17-story residential project there, according to a Wednesday announcement by sell-side broker CBRE Group. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based developer bought the site at 25-01 Queens Plaza North, which is near the Queensboro Plaza subway station, from Estia Realty LLC, Vadiel Properties LLC and VI Properties LLC, CBRE group said. Grubb Properties plans to develop 317 units and 9,000 square feet of retail space on the 54,000-square-foot site, CBRE's senior vice president Daniel Kaplan said in a statement. "The acquisition of the property,...

