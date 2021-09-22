Firms Defend Fee Asked In 'Risk-Laden' GCI Liberty Suit Deal

By Rose Krebs (September 22, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Five firms have told the Delaware Chancery Court they should get a $22 million fee award for brokering a proposed $110 million deal to end a suit filed by investors over alleged fiduciary duty breaches in GCI Liberty Inc.'s sale to Liberty Broadband Corp., in addition to another $22 million they are also seeking in the litigation. In a brief made public late Tuesday, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, Klausner Kaufman Jensen & Levinson PA and Morris Kandinov LLP urged the court to approve the $110 million settlement to...

