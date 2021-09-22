DOJ Defends Handling Of Health Care Staffing No-Poach Case

By Matthew Perlman (September 22, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice pushed back against accusations from an indicted former health care staffing company manager that enforcers mishandled his interview during the criminal investigation of an alleged agreement to suppress wages for Las Vegas school nurses. The DOJ filed its opposition on Tuesday in Nevada federal court to a dismissal bid from Ryan Hee, the former regional manager for a company now known as VDA OC LLC. A grand jury charged Hee and VDA in March with criminal antitrust violations over a purported agreement with a competitor to not raise wages or hire nurses working in Clark County...

