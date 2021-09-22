Dapper Labs Raises $250M And Scores NFT Deal For Soccer

By Elise Hansen (September 22, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Nonfungible-token platform Dapper Labs on Wednesday announced a $250 million funding round that gives it a $7.6 billion valuation as well as a partnership to bring NFTs to Spanish soccer league LaLiga. Canada-based Dapper Labs Inc. hosted one of the early uses of NFTs, a digital game known as CryptoKitties, and is behind the National Basketball Association's Top Shot, an NFT platform for video highlight clips. It has also inked a deal with the United Fighting Championship to offer UFC-licensed digital collectibles, according to its website. Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital tokens that represent ownership of an item, with transactions...

