Calif. Panel Preserves Doc's Win In Fatal Plastic Surgery Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (September 23, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has affirmed a jury's decision to clear a cosmetic surgeon and his clinic of liability in a suit accusing him of negligence in connection with a patient who died days after a tummy tuck operation, finding the trial judge did not abuse his discretion when forbidding nursing staff testimony. The three-judge panel said Tuesday that the lower court correctly excluded certain evidence as "irrelevant" before trial as it could have misled or confused the jury when determining what standard of care Dr. Zach Barnes and Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery, the clinic he worked at, owed to 40-year-old...

