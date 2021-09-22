11th Circ. Judge Chastises Atty For Irrelevant Appeal

By Brett Barrouquere (September 22, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A federal appeals court judge on Wednesday scolded an attorney for a medical device maker, telling him that much of the company's appeal of a $9.2 million verdict in an asset sale fraud suit was irrelevant. Judge William Pryor of the Eleventh Circuit called out attorney Taylor Casey of The Casey Firm PLLC for trying to raise issues about his client being found liable for failing to disclose that Zassi Holdings Inc. had licensed technology relating to a bowel incontinence management system to a rival before selling the same technology to Hollister Inc. All of the liability issues were decided previously...

