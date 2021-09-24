Aviation Watch: Red Lights For Virgin Galactic

By Alan Hoffman (September 24, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- About one minute into the highly publicized July 11 flight that carried Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. founder Richard Branson and three employees over 50 miles above the earth's surface, a yellow light illuminated on the instrument panel of VSS Unity. The light told the pilots, Dave Mackay and Mike Masucci, that Unity was deviating from its intended flight path. At that point it was traveling at more than twice the speed of sound, climbing almost vertically and continuing to accelerate. Spacecraft from private spaceflight competitors Blue Origin LLC and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. rely entirely on rockets and automation. But Virgin...

