Dominion Rips MyPillow's 'Meritless' Appeal In Libel Case

By Khorri Atkinson (September 22, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- US Dominion Inc. has urged a D.C. federal judge to shoot down MyPillow Inc.'s bid to immediately appeal a recent order that allowed the voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation suit to proceed, rebuking claims that the company is a state actor and that free speech protections protect a private citizen from being sued over election-rigging allegations. Attorneys for the pillow manufacturer urged U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols — who also declined to toss defamation claims against the company's CEO, Mike Lindell, and former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudolph W. Giuliani — to modify his Aug. 11 ruling by certifying...

