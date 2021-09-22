Del. Justices Urged To Save Energy Co. Suit From 'Black Hole'

By Jeff Montgomery (September 22, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for stockholders in a company forced into bankruptcy while suing its controller over a disastrous deal urged Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday to undo a key dismissal ruling, warning that past decisions had trapped the business in a legal "black hole." David Tejtel of Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC, counsel to Erin Energy Corp.'s Chapter 7 trustee and stockholders, told a three-justice panel that the court should use a rarely exercised "relief from judgment" rule to rescue the Chancery Court case under appeal and put it back on a different procedural track. Tejtel described the case and appeal as "unique,...

