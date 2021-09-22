New York's Amalgamated Bank To Buy Chicago's For $98M

By Katryna Perera (September 22, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- New York-based Amalgamated Bank announced Wednesday that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, an unaffiliated lender despite the similar name, for roughly $98.1 million in a deal steered by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. The acquisition was announced by Amalgamated Financial Corp., the holding company for Amalgamated Bank. The holding company for Amalgamated Bank of Chicago is Amalgamated Investments Co. The $98 million acquisition will include an earnout of up to $1.1 million in an all-cash transaction. Upon closing, the new, combined company is expected to have approximately $7.6 billion...

