Fla. Appeals Court Reverses $10.5M Smoker's Award

By Carolina Bolado (September 22, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court Wednesday reversed a $10.5 million jury award to a former Marine who lost his larynx after getting smoking-related cancer, ruling that the smoker's claims against Philip Morris are barred by Florida's statute of repose for fraud. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal said smoker Edward Principe's claims fail because there is no evidence Philip Morris USA Inc. engaged in the wrongful conduct alleged in the suit — namely misrepresenting cigarettes' health impacts and addictive nature — in the 12 years before the suit was filed in 2017. By 2000, Philip Morris had begun to publicly renounce its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS