Hard Rock Cheating Claims To Go Before NJ Regulators

By Bill Wichert (September 22, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday said state gaming officials should weigh in on potential regulatory violations before a craps player keeps pursuing his suit alleging the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City cheated him out of more than $650,000 by purportedly using marked dice. U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez denied Hard Rock's motion to dismiss Wayne Chan's suit and instead administratively terminated the action. The judge told Chan to file a complaint with the state's Division of Gaming Enforcement and Casino Control Commission to determine whether the casino's alleged misconduct violated state Casino Control Act regulations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS