Mich. Doctor Convicted In $100M Injections-For-Pills Scheme

By Cara Salvatore (September 23, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Detroit federal jury has convicted a doctor for his involvement in what prosecutors said was a $100 million fraud scheme involving billing for spine surgeries in exchange for opioid prescriptions. The jury convicted Dr. Francisco Patino on Wednesday after a trial that began in August but was paused within days as the judge and other staffers had to quarantine because of a clerk's COVID-19 exposure. Patino was found guilty on all six counts against him, including three counts of health care fraud, one count of money laundering, and two conspiracy counts. Prosecutors say Patino forced patients, many of them on...

