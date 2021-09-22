NCAA Can't Score Dismissal Of Athletes' Wages Suit

By Craig Clough (September 22, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge dismissed a proposed wages class action Wednesday filed by college athletes against multiple universities but denied dismissal for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, saying the athletes plausibly alleged the regulatory body is their joint employer under the Third Circuit's four-factor "Enterprise test." The association and schools argued that they have no employment relationship with the athletes. The judge agreed with the schools, finding that because none of the named plaintiffs attended the institutions, the test developed in the Third Circuit's 2012 ruling in In re Enterprise Rent-A-Car Wage & Hour Empl. Practices Litig. does not apply to...

