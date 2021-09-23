Texas COVID-19 Biz Immunity Law Cooks Tyson Workers' Suit

By Craig Clough (September 23, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed a suit accusing Tyson Foods Inc. of exposing and causing the COVID-19 infections of plant employees due to the company's failure to provide adequate safety protections, saying a Texas law granting immunity to businesses amid the pandemic applies retroactively to bar the claims. In dismissing all claims against Tyson with prejudice on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker ruled that the Pandemic Liability Protection Act, which was signed into law in June by Gov. Greg Abbott and is retroactive to lawsuits filed on or after March 13, 2020, applies to the suit. Because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS