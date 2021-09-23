Netflix, Hulu Win Challenge To Calif. City's Video Fees

By James Nani (September 23, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California city can't impose video service fees on Netflix and Hulu because they don't provide live, on-demand services similar to television and don't operate infrastructure in public rights-of-way, a Los Angeles court found. Netflix Inc. and Hulu LLC aren't subject to video service provider fees of up to 5% of their gross income under California's Digital Infrastructure and Video Competition Act of 2006, or DIVCA, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yvette Palazuelos said in a decision Monday. While the decision hands a loss to the city of Lancaster, which attempted to impose the fees on the video streaming giants, the court granted...

