ICE Wants Contractor To Help Run Gitmo Migrant Facility

By Daniel Wilson (September 22, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking a contractor to help operate a migrant housing facility at Guantanamo Bay amid a recent surge in Haitian migration, saying it is looking to house up to 400 people. ICE wants proposals for custody and security services at the migrant operations center, or MOC, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, according to a sources-sought notice posted to the federal SAM.gov portal on Sep. 17. "Contractor support is required to assist the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security in meeting their responsibilities for the safety, security and care of protected and non-protected migrants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS