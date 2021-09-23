Shipbuilding Cos. Escape Faulty Navy Ship Pipes Suit

By Jennifer Doherty (September 23, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge closed the book on a couple who attempted to blow the whistle on U.S. Navy contractors who installed defective pipe fittings on nuclear submarines, saying that despite years of trying, they still lacked sufficient evidence. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan tossed a second amended complaint from 84Partners LLC on Wednesday, this time with prejudice. The order lays to rest False Claims Act allegations against submarine manufacturers General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. and Newport News Shipbuilding, which is a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries. "Even after almost eight years and some limited discovery it still cannot state a...

