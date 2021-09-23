DOI Gets Early Win In Alaska Tribe's Gambling Land Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 23, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has rejected an Alaska tribe's bid to secure the right to open a bingo hall on a member's land, saying the U.S. Department of the Interior's disapproval of the request was reasonable and Alaska's congressional representatives didn't illegally sway the decision. The federally recognized Native Village of Eklutna had sought to overturn a June 2018 DOI decision not to allow gambling on a parcel of land allotted to a tribe member, claiming the ruling ignored the tribe's long-standing exercise of governmental authority on the allotment and its legal jurisdiction under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act's "Indian lands"...

