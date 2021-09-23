Author Seeks 5th Circ. Redo Of Texas A&M Copyright Case

By Adam Lidgett (September 23, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- An author and his publisher want the full Fifth Circuit to rethink a panel decision that let Texas A&M University's athletic department dodge copyright claims accusing it of publishing a book excerpt about the school's "12th Man" tradition on its website without permission. Author Michael Bynum and his publisher Epic Sports on Wednesday asked the appellate court for en banc rehearing of a decision from earlier this month. That Sept. 8 ruling upheld a federal judge's April 2019 decision freeing the university from a lawsuit alleging its athletic communications director illegally posted an article containing a section of an in-progress book...

