Ute Tribe Plans To Appeal DC Judge's Water Suit Dismissal

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 23, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation announced Thursday that it plans to appeal a D.C. federal judge's dismissal of its lawsuit claiming the federal government flouted tribal rights for water development projects. The tribe had sued the U.S. Department of the Interior, the state of Utah and the Central Utah Water Conservancy District in a handful of lawsuits related to land and water trust duties, and in the underlying case alleged 16 counts against the United States and the state of Utah, court records show. The Ute Indian Tribe called the decision a "​​miscarriage of justice" in...

