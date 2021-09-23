Ruling Rightly Sends COVID Biz Interruption Question To Jury

By Joseph Jean, Scott Greenspan and Benjamin Tievsky (September 23, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- In K.C. Hopps Ltd. v. the Cincinnati Insurance Co., a landmark victory for policyholders seeking business interruption coverage for COVID-19-related losses under their all-risk property policies, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri denied the bulk of the insurance carrier's motion for summary judgment on Sept. 21, and sent the case brought by an owner of Kansas City bars and restaurants to trial.[1] The trial will now begin on Oct. 25. This will be the first COVID-19 insurance coverage action to proceed to trial in a federal court. In what is perhaps the court's most important ruling in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS