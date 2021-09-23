Ga. Judge Takes Dig At Overcomplicated Drink Formula IP Suit

By Rosie Manins (September 23, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has chided counsel for lengthy pleadings in a drink formula trade secret suit between rival beverage makers even as he kept most of the case intact in a ruling that began by stating, "Lawyers sometimes make matters unnecessarily complicated." U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land largely denied dismissal motions on Wednesday by defendants in a trade secret misappropriation case brought by Refresco Beverages US Inc. against a group of companies and employees of a Georgia beverage company that was acquired by Refresco. Refresco has alleged the employees broke nonsolicitation and confidentiality agreements and claims the theft of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS