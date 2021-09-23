NJ Bar Prez Aims To Exit Atty's Suit Over City Contract

By Bill Wichert (September 23, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- New Jersey State Bar Association President Domenick Carmagnola called on a state court Thursday to toss another attorney's claim that Carmagnola compelled Clifton, New Jersey, to not pay the lawyer for a workplace discrimination probe unless he turned over related confidential materials, blasting the allegation as speculative. During a phone hearing in a suit from the Law Offices of Nicholas J. Palma, Carmagnola's partner, Steven F. Ritardi, urged Superior Court Judge Bruno Mongiardo to throw out a tortious interference claim against Carmagnola and their firm, Carmagnola & Ritardi LLC, saying the complaint does not support that assertion regarding Carmagnola's purported role...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS