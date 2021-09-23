Facebook Can't Keep Deleted Myanmar Posts From Gambia

By Allison Grande (September 23, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A D.C. magistrate judge has ordered Facebook to grant Gambia access to deleted posts by Myanmar officials who allegedly sought to enable genocide against the country's persecuted Rohingya minority, finding Facebook's concerns for user privacy to be unfounded and "rich with irony." In a ruling issued Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui concluded that Facebook wasn't barred by the Stored Communications Act from disclosing to Gambia the anti-Rohingya posts and pages that the social media giant has removed from its platform since 2012. The West African nation is seeking to obtain this information to use in the arbitration it's pursuing against...

