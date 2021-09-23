Ex-OppenheimerFunds Analyst Charged With Insider Trading

By Stewart Bishop (September 23, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A former OppenheimerFunds quantitative analyst on Thursday was hit with insider trading charges in Manhattan federal court over an alleged $8.5 million scheme to front-run ahead of the asset manager's trades. Sergei Polevikov, 48, of Port Washington, New York, is accused of using his wife's brokerage account to generate millions of dollars in profits by trading on nonpublic information about his employer's planned trades on behalf of its clients. Prosecutors say beginning in 2014, Polevikov engaged in a repeated pattern of short-term intraday trading, in which he would buy or short the same stocks the company was planning to trade and...

