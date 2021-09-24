Fla. Says Biden Immigration Policies Violate Law

By Carolina Bolado (September 24, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Florida told the Eleventh Circuit on Friday that two Biden administration policies temporarily narrowing the types of migrants prioritized for removal run afoul of the Immigration and Nationality Act's mandatory detention provision that requires detention of criminal noncitizens. In oral arguments held remotely on Zoom, Henry Whitaker, who argued on behalf of Florida, said 8 U.S.C. 1226(c) requires the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to detain and deport noncitizens who commit serious crimes. He said that when Congress amended the INA in 1996, legislators were concerned that the government was paying insufficient attention to detaining and removing criminal noncitizens. Under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS