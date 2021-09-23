Texas County Escapes Suit Over Deaths On Flooded Road

By Mike Curley (September 23, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has cleared Caldwell County in a wrongful death suit alleging it failed to adequately block a road that had become flooded in a storm, saying because the county was acting in an emergency and in keeping with the law, it's immune to liability. In an opinion filed Wednesday, a three-judge panel reversed a ruling that allowed the suit by McCoy Genfan and Vicki Genfan over the deaths of their parents, Mark and Alisin Genfan, who drowned after driving on a flooded road during a December 2018 storm. According to the opinion, the pair were driving on Dec....

