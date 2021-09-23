High Court Asked To Revisit Landmark Water Permit Ruling

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 23, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Idaho landowners who say they should not be forced to apply for a Clean Water Act permit for a home construction project on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit a landmark ruling that set guidelines for when the statute applies in permitting decisions. Michael and Chantell Sackett are asking the high court to overturn the Ninth Circuit's ruling that they need a Clean Water Act permit to build a home on their property. The appeals court panel in August unanimously rejected the Sacketts' "core argument," which the judges said is premised on rejecting a concurring opinion written by former...

