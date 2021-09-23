No 9th Circ. Rehearing In VW Bondholders' Emissions Suit

By Mike Curley (September 23, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday said it will not grant a rehearing of a suit alleging Volkswagen AG misled bondholders into buying overpriced bonds by hiding the existence of devices intended to cheat emissions tests. In a brief order, the circuit court wrote that Circuit Judge Milan Smith and Senior Judge Jane A. Restani of the U.S. Court of International Trade voted against an en banc rehearing, while Circuit Judge J. Clifford Wallace, who dissented from the majority's prior opinion, voted to grant the petition for rehearing. The decision means the circuit panel's 2-1 ruling in June will stand. In that...

