Judge Says 3rd Time's The Charm For Cop's Glock Defect Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (September 23, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday a retired Oakland police officer's proposed class action alleging a defect in Glock handguns causes them to "dangerously blow apart" can proceed, finding the former officer has adequately shown law enforcement complained to the manufacturer about guns exploding. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Wednesday denied Glock Inc.'s motion to dismiss Steven C. Johnson's proposed class action that claims the manufacturer has known for years that their guns can go "kaboom" — a firearm failure in which a bullet's casing ruptures when fired, casting hot gas, and sometimes a piece of brass, towards the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS