Attys Want $23M In Fees For Wells Fargo Auto Loan Fees Suit

By Katryna Perera (September 23, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing a class of Wells Fargo customers that sued over certain fees tied to auto loans asked a California federal judge Wednesday for $23.1 million in fees and $260,000 in litigation reimbursements for their role in securing a nearly $500 million settlement for the consumers. In their motion, the attorneys also asked that all 15 named plaintiffs be paid $7,500 as an incentive fee for sticking through a case that has lasted three years. The settlement was reached in June after consumers initially filed their complaint in 2018. Under the settlement terms, Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to refund so-called unearned guaranteed...

