Worker Who Said GM Shorted Her On Benefits Loses Bias Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (September 23, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- General Motors escaped a race discrimination lawsuit Thursday when a New York federal judge ruled that a Black worker's claims couldn't survive newly presented evidence from GM showing it had in fact paid her the benefits it owed for her disability leave. U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny tossed the remaining claims in Billie Banks' race and sex discrimination suit, granting GM's motion for reconsideration of his November 2020 partial grant of summary judgment and delivering the company a clean win ahead of a trial that had been scheduled for May 2022. Banks, a longtime employee who worked as a site safety...

