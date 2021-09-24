FanDuel Fine Print For Users Dooms Ill. Man's Suit

By Max Jaeger (September 24, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident suing FanDuel for allegedly feeding bettors false information did not help his case by citing terms of service specifically disclaiming liability for inaccurate intel, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday as she tossed the man's proposed class action. Andrew Melnick says he lost $50 betting on NCAA men's basketball games after the FanDuel app "failed to provide accurate real-time trading information" about the amount of time left in the matches. But Melnick's 12-count complaint filed in March specifically cites user terms and conditions that say FanDuel "shall not be liable for any delay in relaying up-to-date information" delivered via...

