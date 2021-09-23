Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UC San Diego Health Sued Over Patient Data Breach

By Melissa Angell (September 23, 2021, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The University of California San Diego's health system was hit with at least two putative class actions in California federal court this week over a data breach that purportedly compromised hundreds of thousands of patients' medical records and other personal identifiable information.

Complaints filed Monday by Denise Menezes and Wednesday by Richard Hartley accuse UC San Diego Health of failing to implement the necessary security measures and other safeguards to protect patient data that became compromised from a phishing attack.

Menezes and Hartley, who have been UC San Diego Health patients, claim the attack was preventable had the proper security protocols been implemented....

