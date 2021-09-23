SEC Brings First Disclosure Rule Action Against Muni Adviser

By Katryna Perera (September 23, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday filed what it called a first-of-its-kind case against a municipal adviser and one of its principals in California federal court, alleging they unlawfully engaged in municipal advisory activities with four charter school clients. According to the complaint, Choice Advisors LLC, which is based in Texas and Colorado, and one of its principals, Matthias O'Meara, served as municipal advisers to the schools before Choice was registered with the SEC and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. O'Meara and Choice's other principal, Paula Permenter, did not disclose this fact to the schools and also allegedly failed to disclose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS