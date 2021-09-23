Linda Evangelista Files $50M Suit Over 'Disfiguring' Procedure

By Dave Simpson (September 23, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Supermodel Linda Evangelista hit an Allergan PLC unit with a $50 million negligence suit in New York federal court, alleging that the company's 2015 fat-reduction procedure left her "permanently disfigured" and suffering from severe social anxiety and agoraphobia as a result. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) Evangelista, who was a top-grossing model in the 1990s, alleged in an Instagram post Wednesday that the CoolSculpting System from ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc. left her deformed and unrecognizable. She says the procedure, and subsequent failed corrective surgeries, left her with a condition called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia. "PAH has...

