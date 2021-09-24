Union Pacific Scores Win In Chicago Metra Rail Line Fight

By Linda Chiem (September 24, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge handed rail giant Union Pacific a win in its dispute with Chicago's commuter rail system, Metra, over three rail lines on which Union Pacific no longer wants to operate passenger service, saying it is not federally required to maintain passenger service levels. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso on Thursday granted Union Pacific Railroad Co.'s motion for summary judgment in its lawsuit seeking a court determination that it has no common carrier obligations to provide commuter passenger service under the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995. "The court agrees that Union Pacific does not have a...

