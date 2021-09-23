Del. Justices Toughen Demand-Futility Test In Facebook Row

By Dorothy Atkins (September 23, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court adopted a new more stringent demand-futility standard for derivative suits Thursday and upheld the dismissal of a Facebook investor's $95 million derivative suit that sought to recover litigation fees Facebook spent defending CEO Mark Zuckerberg's eventually abandoned stock reclassification plan. Delaware's high court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a $95 million derivative suit against Facebook and adopted a more stringent demand-futility standard. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) In a 51-page unanimous opinion, Delaware's top court agreed with the Chancery Court's finding that the plaintiff pension fund should have first taken its demand for action to Facebook's board of directors...

