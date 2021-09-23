Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Acceleron Wins $2.1M Jury Verdict In Patent Suit Against Dell

By Melissa Angell (September 23, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Northern District of Georgia jury awarded Acceleron LLC $2.1 million after finding that Dell Inc. infringed a blade server patent, according to a judgment entered Thursday in Georgia federal court.

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday, which determined that Dell infringed one claim of U.S. Patent No. 6,948,021 that relates to "caddies," components of a server chassis that provide air from the front to the rear of the chassis

Five products, all of which are blade server systems, were accused of infringing the patent, according to Acceleron's September trial brief.

The lawsuit dates back to 2012, when Acceleron sued Dell in...

