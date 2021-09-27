Claims Court Acquisition Ruling Limits Protest Avenues

By Daniel Wilson (September 27, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims' recent decision in a protest over a novel Air Force commercial acquisition shows that agencies' broad authority to carry out those deals isn't immune from review, but keeps the circumstances for successful challenges narrow. In a first-of-its-kind decision on Sept. 17, Judge Charles F. Lettow said the claims court had jurisdiction over Kinemetrics Inc.'s protest involving a commercial solutions opening, or CSO, a streamlined process for agencies to acquire innovative commercial solutions to fill a particular need. But he ultimately denied the protest, saying the U.S. Air Force had acted within its broad discretion when carrying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS