Texas Justices To Hear Chick-Fil-A Airport Exclusion Row

By Michelle Casady (September 24, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a lawsuit challenging the San Antonio City Council's decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from operating a restaurant in the city's airport, after a lower appellate court found governmental immunity barred the claims. The state's high court has scheduled oral arguments for Oct. 28 in the suit brought by San Antonio residents Patrick Von Dohlen, Brian Greco, Kevin Jason Khattar, Michael Knuffke, and Daniel Petri. They argue that the city excluded Chick-fil-A because its owners support "Christian organizations that oppose same-sex marriage," in violation of a law enacted by state legislators in 2019, S.B....

