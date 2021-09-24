SC Jury Awards $32M In Kraft Heinz Asbestos Death Suit

By Mike Curley (September 24, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina jury has hit Kraft Heinz Co. and Metal Masters Inc. with a $32 million verdict in a suit by a worker who alleges that his wife died of mesothelioma as a result of asbestos exposure through his work at a facility owned in the state. At the close of a four-day trial on Thursday, the jury found that Kraft and Metal Masters had been negligent in failing to alert Robert Dee Weist about the dangers of asbestos that he encountered at the Kraft facility, leading to his wife, Kathy, becoming ill with mesothelioma and later dying. According to...

